Storm leaving New Mexico but leaving bitter cold, icy roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A major storm was leaving New Mexico on Thursday but leaving bitterly cold temperatures and roads slick from ice and packed with snow, prompting closures of schools in several cities and nonessential government services in Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque canceled winter storm warnings as conditions improved but urged drivers to be cautious as subfreezing temperatures made travel hazardous. Public schools were closed Thursday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Rio Rancho due to icy road conditions and Las Cruces switched to remote learning. Albuquerque closed government offices, senior centers and libraries.

The weather service says gradual warming is expected beginning Friday.