Las Cruces Weather-Related Delays

The city of Las Cruces has closed all non-essential operations for Thursday, February 3. A two-hour delayed start is in effect for RoadRUNNER Transit services, which will resume operations at 10 am. All public safety personnel, as well as road and utility crews, will continue to operate as normal.

Seven warming shelters across the city will be open from 7 am to 5 pm Thursday through Saturday, including at Las Cruces City Hall, Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and Munson Senior Center.

The following delays will also be in effect for Thursday, February 3:

Doña Ana County has shut down all non-essential government services. All emergency services will continue to operate as normal.

Las Cruces Public Schools has canceled all in-person classes as well as athletics and other activities. Students will be able to access classes remotely from home.

The New Mexico State University Las Cruces campus and Doña Ana Community College campus will open at 11 am for all students and non-essential personnel. The NMSU Grants campus will have a delayed opening of 10 am.

A delayed workday of 10 am has been declared at White Sands Missile Range.

The University of Texas at El Paso has shifted all campus classes and activities online.

El Paso Community College will operate remotely for students, staff and faculty.