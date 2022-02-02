Republican Candidates File For Primary Race For Governor, Congress

SANTA FE, N.M. — Candidates are crowding into the Republican primary election to challenge Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as first-term Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury of Albuquerque in a newly drawn First District.

New Mexico’s 2022 election landscape came into sharp focus on Tuesday during the one-day registration period for primary contestants to pursue major-party nominations that include the Libertarian Party.

Democrats control every statewide elected office, as Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. Republican contenders for governor include former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, state Rep. Rebecca Dow and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block. First-term congresswomen are defending all three New Mexico congressional districts under newly drawn political boundaries.