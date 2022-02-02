Non-Essential Las Cruces City Operations to be Closed Thursday

LAS CRUCES, NM - The City of Las Cruces will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 for all non-essential operations.

RoadRUNNER Transit services will be on a delayed two-hour start, to 10 a.m., that also will be reviewed early Thursday morning, due to inclement weather conditions.

The closure will not affect City public safety personnel, road and utility crews providing necessary services, on-call personnel needed to help City residents, and City staff at warming shelters. Those City employees will report to work as scheduled.

All City services are expected to return to regular schedules and operations on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

A winter storm, with snow and very cold temperatures is expected to move into Las Cruces early Thursday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected to linger into at least Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

For information, contact the Communications Office at 575/541-2200 or visit the City’s website at https://www.las-cruces.org.