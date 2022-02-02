New Mexico confirms K-12 education testing, secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's education secretary says the state will test K-12 students this year after skipping testing for the past two springs semesters of the pandemic.

Kurt Steinhaus assured state senators before he was confirmed by the Senate Wednesday that the Public Education Department would carry out testing. He says districts have also been required to submit internal testing data throughout the school year to make up for the lack of testing.

New Mexico hasn't had a clear record of student achievement since 2018 because of changes in testing in 2019, and a lack of testing during the pandemic.