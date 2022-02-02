Doña Ana County Announces Closure

Doña Ana County, NM - Based on information provided by the National Weather Service and our Office of Emergency Management and given expected snowfall and freezing temperatures beginning early Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday afternoon, all non-essential Doña Ana County operations will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather will report to work as scheduled. All emergency and first-responder services will remain active as well, but their administrative offices will also close.

We intend to resume normal operations on Friday, Feb. 4, however there may be at least a two-hour delay subject to an evaluation of existing road conditions late Thursday.

Please call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency that requires assistance.