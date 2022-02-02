De La Cruz appointed to New Mexico House of Representatives

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Commission has appointed former commissioner Art De La Cruz to the New Mexico House of Representatives.

De La Cruz, a Democrat, takes the seat representing District 12 in Albuquerque. It was vacated by Rep. Brittney Barreras, who announced her resignation Friday. Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly resigned through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus. She said “all of the pressure and stress” had taken a toll on her mental health.

The commission voted 4-1 to appoint De La Cruz over two other candidates.