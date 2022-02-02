© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

De La Cruz appointed to New Mexico House of Representatives

KRWG | By AP
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST
art_de_la_cruz.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Commission has appointed former commissioner Art De La Cruz to the New Mexico House of Representatives.

De La Cruz, a Democrat, takes the seat representing District 12 in Albuquerque. It was vacated by Rep. Brittney Barreras, who announced her resignation Friday. Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly resigned through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus. She said “all of the pressure and stress” had taken a toll on her mental health.

The commission voted 4-1 to appoint De La Cruz over two other candidates.

Regional