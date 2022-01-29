Two Motion Pictures to be Filmed in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County

LAS CRUCES, NM - Two feature films are scheduled to begin production in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Film Las Cruces says it is pleased to share this news with the community but is unable to provide many details about either production until there is an official announcement from the New Mexico Film Office. These two film productions will begin on Monday, January 31 and continue through the week of February 21.

To keep the Las Cruces community and Doña Ana County informed of potential impacts, we have outlined below what residents might encounter. If you find that you or your business are impacted by these filming activities, please call Film Las Cruces at 575/805-3456.

Tuesday, February 1 (4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Feb. 2, 2022)

Thorpe Road, Doña Ana.

Fake gun fire.

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 1 and February 2

Downtown Las Cruces.

Impacts to public parking lots and on-street parking.

Thursday, February 3 (10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Downtown Las Cruces.

Traffic control along north Church Street, between east Las Cruces Avenue and east Hadley Avenue.

Impacts to public parking lots and on-street parking.

Friday, February 4 (5 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Providence Road, Las Cruces.

Staged crime scene.

Friday, February 4 to Saturday, February 5 (Noon to 5 a.m.)

Bicycle/walking path between Telshor Boulevard and Triviz Drive.

May impact pedestrians’ access to path at the Interstate 25 underpass.

Sunday, February 6 (4 p.m. to 3 a.m.)

Thorpe Road, Doña Ana.

Fake gun fire.

Tuesday, February 8 (4 p.m. to 1 a.m.)

New Mexico State University campus.

Traffic control along Arrowhead Drive.

Tuesday, February 15 (4 p.m. to 3 a.m.)

Calle De Niños, Las Cruces.

Fake gun fire.

To stay up to date on cast and crew opportunities, follow Film Las Cruces on Facebook and the Film Las Cruces website. Anyone who would like to be among the first to hear about casting calls, please sign up to be added to our casting call email blasts here.

Those interested in working on the crew of a film production, but do not know where to start, Film Las Cruces will be conducting an online workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 8, 2022, where the Membership Coordinator for New Mexico’s largest film technicians’ union, IATSE Local 480, will be in attendance to discuss the various pathways to membership and answer any questions from prospective crew members.



