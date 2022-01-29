Preproduction Underway in New Mexico for Oppenheimer Film

(New Mexico)- Preproduction is underway in northern New Mexico for a film directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project.

Casting calls were scheduled Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe and Los Alamos for people to portray local residents, military personnel and scientists. According to Alessi Hartigan Casting, additional extras are needed for academics, college students, drivers, executives and military wives.

Los Alamos was the site of the secret base where bomb components were assembled for the 1945 test code-named Trinity at a desert location in southern New Mexico.