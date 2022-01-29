Albuquerque State Representative Resigns From Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Democratic lawmaker who represents an Albuquerque district in the state House is stepping down from her seat and says she needs to focus on her mental health. Rep. Brittney Barreras was halfway through her first term in the House when she abruptly announced her resignation on Friday evening.

In a statement issued by the Democratic caucus, Barreras said she had been honored to be trusted by her neighbors and community to represent them and did her best to serve the 12th District. She cited the “huge amount of pressure” she was feeling in her job and said it has taken a toll on her mental health. A replacement will be named by the Bernalillo County Commission.