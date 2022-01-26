© 2022 KRWG
Difficult driving conditions possible for parts of eastern New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published January 26, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  — The National Weather Service on Wednesday warned of slick and hazardous driving conditions across parts of eastern New Mexico due to snowfall and reduced visibility.

A winter storm warning was issued for the northeastern highlands and parts of San Miguel County through 11 a.m. where the weather service said snow accumulations could total between 3 inches and 7 inches.

Lesser amounts of snow were forecast for Santa Fe and portions of central, east-central, north-central, northeastern and southeastern New Mexico.

