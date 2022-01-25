© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

NM Health Officials Announce Over 3,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Related To Virus

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published January 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM MST
Coronavirus.jpg

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 864 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 5 new cases in Catron County
  • 176 new cases in Chaves County
  • 113 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Colfax County
  • 89 new cases in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in De Baca County
  • 429 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 112 new cases in Eddy County
  • 30 new cases in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 110 new cases in Lea County
  • 16 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 24 new cases in Luna County
  • 172 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Mora County
  • 70 new cases in Otero County
  • 15 new cases in Quay County
  • 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 54 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 283 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 194 new cases in San Juan County
  • 40 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 191 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 24 new cases in Sierra County
  • 33 new cases in Socorro County
  • 26 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Torrance County
  • 6 new cases in Union County
  • 153 new cases in Valencia County
  • 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Seventeen recent deaths:

  • A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the American Heritage Home.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,317.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 25 are:

  • 87121 - 140
  • 87031 - 103
  • 87114 - 102
  • 87124 - 94
  • 88012 - 91
  • 88203 - 90
  • 88101 - 89
  • 88001 - 88
  • 87507 - 86
  • 87144 - 85

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 455,947 COVID-19 cases:

  •         Bernalillo County: 129,691
  •         Catron County: 366
  •         Chaves County: 19,580
  •         Cibola County: 5,920
  •         Colfax County: 2,158
  •         Curry County: 11,294
  •         De Baca County: 514
  •         Doña Ana County: 54,651
  •         Eddy County: 15,476
  •         Grant County: 5,630
  •         Guadalupe County: 922
  •         Harding County: 67
  •         Hidalgo County: 940
  •         Lea County: 18,102
  •         Lincoln County: 4,649
  •         Los Alamos County: 2,161
  •         Luna County: 5,849
  •         McKinley County: 22,633
  •         Mora County: 621
  •         Otero County: 11,609
  •         Quay County: 1,846
  •         Rio Arriba County: 8,570
  •         Roosevelt County: 4,347
  •         Sandoval County: 28,813
  •         San Juan County: 35,428
  •         San Miguel County: 4,897
  •         Santa Fe County: 24,540
  •         Sierra County: 1,792
  •         Socorro County: 3,301
  •         Taos County: 4,475
  •         Torrance County: 2,391
  •         Union County: 682
  •         Valencia County: 16,233

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 535
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 601
  • Otero County Processing Center: 803
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 409
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 792
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 134
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 573
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 231
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 250
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 87

As of today, there are 678 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 333,715 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  • A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque
  • Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque
  • Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab
  • Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque
  • American Heritage Home, Albuquerque
  • Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque
  • Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces
  • Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia
  • Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos
  • Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque
  • Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque
  • Aztec Healthcare, Aztec
  • Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque
  • Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood
  • Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho
  • Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque
  • Beehive Homes, Clovis
  • Beehive Homes, Deming
  • Beehive Homes, Farmington
  • Beehive Homes, Gallup
  • Beehive Homes, Roswell
  • Belen Meadows
  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces
  • Brookdale Santa Fe
  • Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque
  • Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces
  • Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque
  • Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ
  • Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo
  • Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces
  • Casa De Carino, Albuquerque
  • Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces
  • Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque
  • Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho
  • Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces
  • Casa Maria, Roswell
  • Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe
  • Casa Sandia, Albuquerque
  • Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington
  • Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)
  • Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis
  • Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces
  • Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs
  • El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe
  • Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque
  • Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center
  • Genesis Rio Rancho Center
  • Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington
  • Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City
  • Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas
  • Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia
  • Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad
  • Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo
  • Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing
  • Good Samaritan, Las Cruces
  • Good Samaritan, Socorro
  • Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
  • La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces
  • Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque
  • Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca
  • Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad
  • Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs
  • Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque
  • Life Care Farmington
  • LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque
  • LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)
  • LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
  • Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque
  • Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup
  • McKinley Care Center, Gallup
  • Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas
  • Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming
  • Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton
  • Mission Arch Center (Roswell)
  • MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Rio Rancho
  • Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque
  • Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque
  • Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington
  • NM State Veterans Home, TorC
  • Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe
  • Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque
  • Princeton Place, Albuquerque
  • Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque
  • Retirement Ranches-Clovis
  • Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho Retreat Gardens, Retreat Villas
  • Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque
  • Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque
  • Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara
  • Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe
  • Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas
  • Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque
  • Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC
  • Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque
  • Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque
  • Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos
  • South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque
  • Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
  • St Anthony's Healthcare, Clovis
  • Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup
  • Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell
  • Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari
  • Taos Living Center, Taos
  • The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington
  • The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque
  • The Montecito, Santa Fe
  • The Rehab Center of Albuquerque
  • The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque
  • The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho
  • The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque
  • The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque
  • UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque
  • Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa
  • Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas
  • Village at Northrise - Morning Side, Las Cruces
  • Village at Northrise - Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces
  • Village at Northrise - Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces
  • Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)
  • Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque
  • Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis
  • White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

﻿New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

 

Regional