NM Health Officials Announce Over 3,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Related To Virus
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 3,354 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 864 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 176 new cases in Chaves County
- 113 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 89 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 429 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 112 new cases in Eddy County
- 30 new cases in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 110 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 24 new cases in Luna County
- 172 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 70 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 54 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 283 new cases in Sandoval County
- 194 new cases in San Juan County
- 40 new cases in San Miguel County
- 191 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 24 new cases in Sierra County
- 33 new cases in Socorro County
- 26 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Union County
- 153 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Seventeen recent deaths:
- A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the American Heritage Home.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Healthcare Uptown facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Six* deaths > 30 days:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,317.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 25 are:
- 87121 - 140
- 87031 - 103
- 87114 - 102
- 87124 - 94
- 88012 - 91
- 88203 - 90
- 88101 - 89
- 88001 - 88
- 87507 - 86
- 87144 - 85
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 455,947 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 129,691
- Catron County: 366
- Chaves County: 19,580
- Cibola County: 5,920
- Colfax County: 2,158
- Curry County: 11,294
- De Baca County: 514
- Doña Ana County: 54,651
- Eddy County: 15,476
- Grant County: 5,630
- Guadalupe County: 922
- Harding County: 67
- Hidalgo County: 940
- Lea County: 18,102
- Lincoln County: 4,649
- Los Alamos County: 2,161
- Luna County: 5,849
- McKinley County: 22,633
- Mora County: 621
- Otero County: 11,609
- Quay County: 1,846
- Rio Arriba County: 8,570
- Roosevelt County: 4,347
- Sandoval County: 28,813
- San Juan County: 35,428
- San Miguel County: 4,897
- Santa Fe County: 24,540
- Sierra County: 1,792
- Socorro County: 3,301
- Taos County: 4,475
- Torrance County: 2,391
- Union County: 682
- Valencia County: 16,233
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 535
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 601
- Otero County Processing Center: 803
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 385
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 409
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 792
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 134
- Otero County Prison Facility: 573
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254
- Roswell Correctional Center: 231
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 250
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 87
As of today, there are 678 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 333,715 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab
- Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque
- American Heritage Home, Albuquerque
- Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque
- Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia
- Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos
- Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare, Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque
- Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood
- Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho
- Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque
- Beehive Homes, Clovis
- Beehive Homes, Deming
- Beehive Homes, Farmington
- Beehive Homes, Gallup
- Beehive Homes, Roswell
- Belen Meadows
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo
- Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces
- Casa De Carino, Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho
- Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces
- Casa Maria, Roswell
- Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia, Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)
- Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs
- El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center
- Genesis Rio Rancho Center
- Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City
- Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing
- Good Samaritan, Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan, Socorro
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces
- Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad
- Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs
- Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque
- Life Care Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)
- LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
- Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup
- McKinley Care Center, Gallup
- Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas
- Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming
- Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton
- Mission Arch Center (Roswell)
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Rio Rancho
- Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque
- Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque
- Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington
- NM State Veterans Home, TorC
- Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque
- Princeton Place, Albuquerque
- Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches-Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho Retreat Gardens, Retreat Villas
- Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara
- Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe
- Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC
- Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque
- Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
- St Anthony's Healthcare, Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup
- Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell
- Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari
- Taos Living Center, Taos
- The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington
- The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque
- The Montecito, Santa Fe
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque
- The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque
- The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque
- The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque
- UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque
- Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas
- Village at Northrise - Morning Side, Las Cruces
- Village at Northrise - Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces
- Village at Northrise - Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces
- Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)
- Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.