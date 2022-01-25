Governor, Secretary of State Announce Support for Voting Bill

On Tuesday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced their support for legislation that they say will expand voting access in the state.

In a news release, the Governor’s office said proposals in Senate Bill 8 can help expand voting by making Election Day a State Holiday, expand online voter registration, expand timelines for Native voters to request alternate voting sites, restore voting rights for those convicted of a felony who are not incarcerated, and allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections.

The Governor said that SB 8 would also help support voting rights in New Mexico.

“Protecting Voting rights is essential to upholding our democracy and ensuring New Mexicans voices are heard,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.