New Mexico COVID-19 update: 14,898 new cases, 33 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 14,898 additional COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate is 30.8%. These numbers are from Saturday, January 22, Sunday, January 23, and Monday, January 24. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

4150 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Catron County

514 new cases in Chaves County

208 new cases in Cibola County

59 new cases in Colfax County

304 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

2043 new cases in Doña Ana County

464 new cases in Eddy County

105 new cases in Grant County

23 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Harding County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

235 new cases in Lea County

116 new cases in Lincoln County

140 new cases in Los Alamos County

165 new cases in Luna County

897 new cases in McKinley County

27 new cases in Mora County

444 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

327 new cases in Rio Arriba County

49 new cases in Roosevelt County

1042 new cases in Sandoval County

1279 new cases in San Juan County

193 new cases in San Miguel County

929 new cases in Santa Fe County

49 new cases in Sierra County

102 new cases in Socorro County

148 new cases in Taos County

62 new cases in Torrance County

24 new cases in Union County

692 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

27 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Seventeen recent deaths:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Guadalupe County.

A female in her 70s from Lea County.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Miguel County.

Sixteen* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Avamere at Fiesta Park facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Miguel County.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,292.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 24 are:

87121 – 638

87401 – 505

87031 – 491

87114 – 472

87105 – 389

88220 – 377

87120 – 355

87124 – 353

87507 – 342

88001 – 335

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 452,616 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 128,833

· Catron County: 361

· Chaves County: 19,404

· Cibola County: 5,808

· Colfax County: 2,151

· Curry County: 11,205

· De Baca County: 508

· Doña Ana County: 54,234

· Eddy County: 15,367

· Grant County: 5,601

· Guadalupe County: 908

· Harding County: 67

· Hidalgo County: 938

· Lea County: 17,992

· Lincoln County: 4,633

· Los Alamos County: 2,152

· Luna County: 5,825

· McKinley County: 22,461

· Mora County: 616

· Otero County: 11,533

· Quay County: 1,830

· Rio Arriba County: 8,523

· Roosevelt County: 4,293

· Sandoval County: 28,531

· San Juan County: 35,237

· San Miguel County: 4,857

· Santa Fe County: 24,350

· Sierra County: 1,768

· Socorro County: 3,269

· Taos County: 4,452

· Torrance County: 2,376

· Union County: 676

· Valencia County: 16,082

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 535

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 601

Otero County Processing Center: 786

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 403

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 792

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 134

Otero County Prison Facility: 573

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 250

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 87

As of today, there are 639 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 333,146 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab

Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque

American Heritage Home, Albuquerque

Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque

Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia

Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos

Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare, Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque

Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood

Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho

Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque

Beehive Homes, Clovis

Beehive Homes, Deming

Beehive Homes, Farmington

Beehive Homes, Gallup

Beehive Homes, Roswell

Belen Meadows

Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo

Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces

Casa De Carino, Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque

Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho

Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces

Casa Maria, Roswell

Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe

Casa Sandia, Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)

Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer

Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs

El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City

Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia

Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing

Good Samaritan, Las Cruces

Good Samaritan, Socorro

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad

Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs

Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque

Life Care Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)

LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup

McKinley Care Center, Gallup

Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas

Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming

Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton

Mission Arch Center (Roswell)

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Rio Rancho

Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque

Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque

Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington

NM State Veterans Home, TorC

Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque

Princeton Place, Albuquerque

Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches-Clovis

Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara

Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC

Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque

Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthony’s Healthcare, Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell

Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari

Taos Living Center, Taos

The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington

The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque

The Montecito, Santa Fe

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque

The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho

The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque

The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque

UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque

Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas

Village at Northrise – Morning Side, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)

Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis

White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 1/22, Sunday 1/23, & Monday 1/24***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

###

NMDOH

Renee Narvaiz, Public Information Officer | Renee.Narvaiz@state.nm.us

or

Katy Diffendorfer, Health Equity Communications Manager | Katy.Diffendorfer@state.nm.us

The Department of Health works to promote health and wellness, improve health outcomes, and deliver services to all New Mexicans. As New Mexico’s largest state agency, DOH offers public health services in all 33 counties and collaborates with 23 Native American tribes, Pueblos and nations.