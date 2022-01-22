© 2022 KRWG
Proposal to expand tuition-free college backed by Governor

KRWG | By AP
Published January 22, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined Friday provisions of a legislative proposal to expand tuition-free public college to more students from New Mexico. The governor is backing a bill that would combine and increase state scholarship funding to cover all tuition and fees for in-state college students who maintain a C-plus grade point average.

It would apply to part- or full-time attendance at any New Mexico public college, university or tribal college. Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe and Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque, both Democrats, are sponsoring the bill during a 30-day legislative session that ends on Feb. 17.

