Second-degree murder conviction in 2020 stabbing in Hatch

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 37-year-old New Mexico man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Hatch.

A Las Cruces jury found Salvador Gonzales guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say evidence presented during the trial included a video taken by a neighbor that showed Gonzales stabbing Juan Ruiz Flores several times in April 2020. They say Gonzales had been drinking before the two men got into an argument that led to a fistfight and eventually the stabbing with a knife.

Gonzales’ lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing at a later date.