© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Second-degree murder conviction in 2020 stabbing in Hatch

KRWG | By AP
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST
gonzales_salvador.png

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A 37-year-old New Mexico man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Hatch.

A Las Cruces jury found Salvador Gonzales guilty on Friday. Prosecutors say evidence presented during the trial included a video taken by a neighbor that showed Gonzales stabbing Juan Ruiz Flores several times in April 2020. They say Gonzales had been drinking before the two men got into an argument that led to a fistfight and eventually the stabbing with a knife.

Gonzales’ lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing at a later date.

Regional