New Mexico COVID-19 update: 6,198 new cases, 30 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 6,198 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 more COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate has climbed to 29.0%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

1492 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Catron County

281 new cases in Chaves County

104 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Colfax County

201 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

962 new cases in Doña Ana County

314 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

20 new cases in Guadalupe County

19 new cases in Hidalgo County

116 new cases in Lea County

50 new cases in Lincoln County

87 new cases in Los Alamos County

81 new cases in Luna County

314 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Mora County

145 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

128 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

331 new cases in Sandoval County

498 new cases in San Juan County

105 new cases in San Miguel County

370 new cases in Santa Fe County

21 new cases in Sierra County

83 new cases in Socorro County

63 new cases in Taos County

39 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

200 new cases in Valencia County

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Friday reported thirty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Seventeen recent deaths:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from De Baca County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 40s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Thirteen* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,259.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 21 are:

87121 – 240

88101 – 192

88001 – 168

88220 – 159

87401 – 158

87114 – 156

87507 – 150

87120 – 145

88210 – 136

87124 – 135

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 437,934 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 124,722

Catron County: 347

Chaves County: 18,895

Cibola County: 5,604

Colfax County: 2,092

Curry County: 10,902

De Baca County: 502

Doña Ana County: 52,217

Eddy County: 14,905

Grant County: 5,498

Guadalupe County: 885

Harding County: 64

Hidalgo County: 925

Lea County: 17,761

Lincoln County: 4,516

Los Alamos County: 2,019

Luna County: 5,663

McKinley County: 21,569

Mora County: 589

Otero County: 11,096

Quay County: 1,815

Rio Arriba County: 8,199

Roosevelt County: 4,245

Sandoval County: 27,503

San Juan County: 34,011

San Miguel County: 4,666

Santa Fe County: 23,452

Sierra County: 1,719

Socorro County: 3,167

Taos County: 4,305

Torrance County: 2,314

Union County: 652

Valencia County: 15,397

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 532

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 600

Otero County Processing Center: 776

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 401

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 258

Lea County Correctional Facility: 785

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 131

Otero County Prison Facility: 546

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254

Roswell Correctional Center: 230

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 248

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 86

As of today, there are 633 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 330,110 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab

Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque

American Heritage Home, Albuquerque

Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque

Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia

Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos

Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare, Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque

Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood

Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho

Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque

Beehive Homes, Clovis

Beehive Homes, Deming

Beehive Homes, Farmington

Beehive Homes, Gallup

Beehive Homes, Roswell

Belen Meadows

Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo

Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces

Casa De Carino, Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque

Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho

Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces

Casa Maria, Roswell

Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe

Casa Sandia, Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)

Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer

Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs

El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City

Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia

Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing

Good Samaritan, Las Cruces

Good Samaritan, Socorro

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad

Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs

Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque

Life Care Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)

LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup

McKinley Care Center, Gallup

Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas

Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming

Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton

Mission Arch Center (Roswell)

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Rio Rancho

Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque

Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque

Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington

NM State Veterans Home, TorC

Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque

Princeton Place, Albuquerque

Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches-Clovis

Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara

Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC

Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque

Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthony’s Healthcare, Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell

Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari

Taos Living Center, Taos

The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington

The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque

The Montecito, Santa Fe

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque

The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho

The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque

The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque

UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque

Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas

Village at Northrise – Morning Side, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)

Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis

White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

###

NMDOH

Renee Narvaiz, Public Information Officer | Renee.Narvaiz@state.nm.us

or

Katy Diffendorfer, Health Equity Communications Manager | Katy.Diffendorfer@state.nm.us

The Department of Health works to promote health and wellness, improve health outcomes, and deliver services to all New Mexicans. As New Mexico’s largest state agency, DOH offers public health services in all 33 counties and collaborates with 23 Native American tribes, Pueblos and nations.