Over 90% of New Mexicans 18+ have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced that more than 90% of New Mexicans 18 years and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, more than 76% of adult New Mexicans have now completed their initial vaccination series, meaning they have received either their first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. All New Mexicans are encouraged to stay up to date on their vaccinations and get a booster shot they become eligible (5 months after the initial vaccination series is completed for Pfizer and Moderna, 2 months after J & J).

“This is an incredible milestone for our state, and I want to thank every New Mexican who has helped to make this possible,” said DOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon.

The DOH encourages individuals and families to sign up for their free vaccine appointment at vaccineNM.org, vaccineNM.org/kids, vaccine.gov, or through their personal medical provider or pharmacist.

New Mexicans who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, or who have been in close contact with a positive case, are also encouraged to get tested. A searchable list of testing sites is available at FindaTestNM.org.

The Public is encouraged to stay up to date on vaccines and get their booster as soon as possible