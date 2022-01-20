New Mexico State Police Arrest Dallas, TX Homicide Suspect

Lordsburg, NM – On January 18, 2022, at around 10:45 a.m., New Mexico State Police were contacted by the Dallas TX Police Department (DPD). DPD had reason to believe that a homicide suspect they were attempting to locate was traveling on Interstate 10 in New Mexico.

The homicide suspect, identified as Auzhanae ReeseDrayden, 21, of Hawthorne, CA was believed to be driving a 2020 white Chevrolet Malibu with a Florida license plate. New Mexico State Police officers located the suspect vehicle on Interstate 10 traveling westbound. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Interstate 10 near milepost 24.

During the traffic stop, ReeseDrayden was taken into custody without incident. She was booked into the Hidalgo County Detention Center on an outstanding arrest warrant for Murder. A 20-year-old-male passenger in the vehicle was questioned and released.