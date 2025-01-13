Celebrating Latino Literature Through Poetry and Crafts - Palabras Y Artesanias

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Mindy Del Campo, Librarian (Adult Services) for the City of Las Cruces Public Libraries at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, about a series of poetry discussions and crafting sessions called Palabras y Artesanias (Words and Crafts). The series is funded by a Grant from the National Endowment for Humanities and the Emerson Collective called “Latino Poetry-Places We Call Home,” based on a book by Rigoberto Gonzalez for the Library of America Anthology. The anthology is divided into eight themes: Ancestry and Identity; Language; Voice and Resistance; First and Second Homes; Family and Community; Music and Performance; Labor; Earth and Myth. The first session, Ancestry and Identity will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library-Makerspace (Craft Room,) 200 E. Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001. The craft for the first session is to design your own Lucha Libre mask, colorful masks worn by luchadores (wrestlers). Registration is required for each session – www.lascruces.gov/latino-poetry-and-crafting-palabras-y-artsanias

Schedule of sessions