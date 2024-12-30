NMSU's Office of EID Co-Creates a Unique Aggie Community

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Teresa Maria “Linda” Scholz, Vice President, Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity (EID) at New Mexico State University. She says EID programs such as American Indian, Asian Pacific Islander, Black, Latin American, and LGBT +, are programs significant to EID and align with NMSU LEADS 2025 Strategic Goals, particularly Goal 6: Build, Elevate, and Strengthen Sustainable Systemwide Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Practices. Dr. Scholz plans to continue to support students, staff, faculty and community members to thrive at a Hispanic Serving, Minority Serving, land-grant institution. www.eid.nmsu.edu

photo by Emily Guerra Dr. Teresa Maria Linda Scholz at KRWG FM studios with Emily Guerra