Fort Selden Historic Site Annual "Noche de Las Luminarias"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Emily Wilson, Instructional Coordinator Supervisor with Fort Selden Historic Site, which began in 400 A.D. with the Mogollon culture, and where the Buffalo Soldiers served across New Mexico and the American West, 1280 Fort Selden Road, Radium Springs, NM 88054. The last event for this year is their annual “Noche de Las Luminarias” on Saturday, December 21st, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., with more than 900 luminarias illuminating pathways to the ruins. (A reminder not to enter or touch the ruins.) All activities are outdoors, so dress for the weather to participate in family-friendly holiday ornament-making, listen to live music by Enchantment Historical Productions Carolers, food and warm drinks. There is a fee for parking and adult tickets, but FREE for children 16 years and younger, www.my.nmculture.org/33082/41940. They will continue the horno series in the new year, and Wednesday walking tours will begin again on January 8th, also, with 2 ranger-led programs a month with the first wildlife program on coyotes. www.nmhistoricsites.org (575)526-8911

Fort Selden Historic Site - aerial image by Robert Paquette.