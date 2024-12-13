Educational Hikes with BLM and OMDP in Southern New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with BLM-Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Officer-Las Cruces, William Wight, about their educational guided hikes in Southern New Mexico’s Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks in December and January. Most of their guided hikes and tours require pre-registration. Just show up for December 14th at Picacho Peak Recreation Area parking to learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps’ history during the Great Depression in our region; and walk the Butterfield Overland Trail with BLM archaeologist Garrett Leitermann (3 miles round-trip). Pre-register for a guided hike for Sunday, December 22nd and meet at Dripping Springs Trailhead to learn about local ethnobotany and the stories of Dripping Springs’ past with docent Tom Dormody (3 miles round-trip). For Wednesday, January 1st, pre-register and meet at Sierra Vista Trailhead off Dripping Springs Road, with docent Tom Dormody leading you through history (4 miles round-trip). On Saturday, January 4th, celebrate with BLM wildlife biologist Meredith Dalton in the country’s 125 years longest running community science bird project; meet at La Cueva parking; pre-register by email to mdalton@blm.gov. “Hikes take place on rough, uneven terrain. Arrive in appropriate footwear/clothing for the weather with sun protection, snacks as needed, and plenty of water.” For more information visit Facebook at Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District Office; www.blm.gov/visit/omdp; and www.organmountainsdesertpeaks.org

Picacho Peak Hike Trailhead