Following Earth Mother's Heartbeat: The Memoirs of Yolanda" - Inspired by Spirit

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Yolanda Martinez, Native American local singer, songwriter, master Apache drum maker, international performer, and now book author, about her first book – “Following Earth Mother’s Heartbeat: The Memoirs of Yolanda.” She will have a book signing on Saturday, December 7th from 1-4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88011, and will also be presenting at the “14th Annual Quantum Storytelling Conference” on Tuesday, December 17th at 6 p.m. More information at www.yolandasdrums.com. The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and her website.

Yolanda Martinez book signing December 7th, 1-4p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Mesilla Valley Mall, 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM

“Born into a family of thirteen in the vast cotton fields of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Yolanda yearned for something beyond the rhythm of their sun-drenched days. Driven by an innate connection to nature and a restless spirit, she embarked on a journey. This book unveils the captivating tale of a woman who dared to follow her dreams, from the humble beginnings of working the land with her eleven siblings to embracing the mysteries of life and the allure of the natural world.

Yolanda's journey is a testament to the power of dreams and the relentless pursuit of truth. It is a story that takes you from the familiar embrace of family and the simple joys of a life connected to nature to the rugged shores of Alaska, where she broke barriers as one of the pioneering women in commercial fishing. Yet, it is in the heartache of a shattering divorce and the trials of single motherhood that Yolanda's resilience shined brightest during her next chapter of growth.

Never severing her bond with the Earth Mother, Yolanda began a movement with the creation of moon lodges, igniting a wildfire of sisterhood across the nation. Her quest for expression and connection led her to explore the art of drum making and the power of her voice, culminating in the honor of a NAMMY for her profound musical talents.”