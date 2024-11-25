© 2024 KRWG
Accomplishments and Goals of Town of Mesilla Mayor's 1st Year

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:27 AM MST
Emily Guerra
Mayor Russell Hernandez at KRWG FM studios

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Russell Hernandez, Mayor of the Town of Mesilla, and co-owner of the restaurant Salud! de Mesilla with his partner Christopher Schaljo Hernandez. Mayor Hernandez spoke about his accomplishments and challenges during his first year as Mayor and future goals with tourism, historic preservation, and economic development. Recently the Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) donated a decommissioned AFR Rescue truck to the Town of Mesilla Fire Department.
Information and events at www.mesillanm.gov; and www.saludmesilla.com.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Donates AFR decommissioned rescue truck to Mesilla Fire Department
Albuquerque Fire Rescue Donates AFR decommissioned fire truck to Mesilla Fire Department
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
