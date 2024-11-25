Accomplishments and Goals of Town of Mesilla Mayor's 1st Year

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Russell Hernandez, Mayor of the Town of Mesilla, and co-owner of the restaurant Salud! de Mesilla with his partner Christopher Schaljo Hernandez. Mayor Hernandez spoke about his accomplishments and challenges during his first year as Mayor and future goals with tourism, historic preservation, and economic development. Recently the Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) donated a decommissioned AFR Rescue truck to the Town of Mesilla Fire Department.

Information and events at www.mesillanm.gov; and www.saludmesilla.com.

