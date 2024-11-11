© 2024 KRWG
WNMU's 4th Annual Social Justice and Diversity Symposium via Zoom

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published November 11, 2024 at 4:02 AM MST
WNMU.edu
/
WNMU
WNMU's 4th Annual Social Justice and Diversity Symposium - November 14

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Damon Bullock, Professor of Criminal Justice at Western New Mexico University, and organizer of WNMU’s 4th Annual Social Justice and Diversity Symposium. The theme for this year’s symposium is “Nourishing Futures: Advancing Food, Education, and Reproductive Justice,” online on Thursday, November 14th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Panelists are Associate Dean of Education and Associate Professor of TESOL/Bilingual Education Alexandra Neves, Assistant Professor of Sociology Dara Naphan-Kingery, and Grant County Commissioner Alicia Edwards. The panel discussion will be moderated by Professor of Social Work Sue McFeaters.
The symposium will be held online: https://wnmu.zoom.us/j/83080349573
More information at www.wnmu.edu.

Dr. Damon Bullock, Professor of Criminal Justice at Western New Mexico University
Dr. Damon Bullock, Professor of Criminal Justice at Western New Mexico University
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
