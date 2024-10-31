Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with University of Texas El Paso Associate Professor and Artist, Angel Cabrales, and Independent Curator and Director, Bianca Cabrales, about their RAYENARI: A Light-Based Art Festival in partnership with the City of Sunland Park and UTEP Department of Art. The collaborative also includes Adrian Santana from Mountain Star Lighting. Rayenari is the Rarámuri (Tarahumara) word for sun. The festival is FREE and open to the public at Sunland Park Sports Complex, 4700 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063 on Friday, November 1st from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 2nd from 6 p.m. – Midnight. Cabrales says there will be light installations, immersive art, and captivating performances, all celebrating the beauty of light and community.