FRONTERA MADRE(HOOD) - A collection from 30 U.S-Mexico Border contributors

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:02 PM MDT
Martha Estrada, NMSU CAMP
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the Community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Cynthia Bejarano, New Mexico State University Regents Professor in the Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, and Dr. Maria Cristina Morales, University of Texas at El Paso Professor of Sociology.

They are the Editors of a recently launched book at NMSU in Las Cruces, NM – “FRONTERA MADRE (HOOD)Brown Mothers Challenging Oppression and Transborder Violence at the U.S.-Mexico Border.” According to the editors, “Thirty contributors from both sides of the border discuss their lived experiences, research, or community work challenging multiple layers of oppression, including militarization of the border, border security propaganda, feminicides, drug war and colonial violence, grieving and loss of a child, challenges and forms of resistance by Indigenous mothers, working mothers in maquiladoras, queer mothering, academia and motherhood, and institutional barriers by government systems to access affordable health care and environmental justice.
The artist of the book cover is Paola Nava Isabel González from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The next book launch is planned for October 24th at noon at UTEP Blumberg Auditorium, University Library, 1900 Wiggens Way, El Paso, TX 79968; and a third book launch in the future at the Universidad Autónomia de Ciudad Juárez.

The book is available through www.uapress.arizona.edu, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Books, and NMSU Border Studies.

FRONTERAS MADRE(HOOD) book launch panelists - Paula Isabel Nava Gonzalez (border artist), Paula Flores Bonilla (Cd. Juarez community activist), Marisa S. Torres (SDSU and UCSD), Dr. Maria Cristina Morales, (UTEP), Dr. Cynthia Bejarano, (NMSU)
FRONTERA MADRE(HOOD) edited by Dr. Cynthia Bejarano and Dr. Maria Cristina Morales
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
