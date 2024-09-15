© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NMSU Latin American Programs - Latinx Heritage Month 2024

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published September 15, 2024 at 9:48 AM MDT
NMSU Latin American Programs
NMSU Latin American Programs Present: Latinx Heritage Month 2024

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Rio López, Director of New Mexico State University Latin American Programs, formerly known as the Chicano programs. Latinx Heritage Month used to be observed as Hispanic Heritage Month. NMSU Latin American Programs presents “Latinx Heritage Month 2024” with events September 17th through October 16th. https://newsroom.nmsu.edu/news/nmsu-to-host-2024-latinx-heritage-month-events-in-september--october/
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra