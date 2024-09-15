NMSU Latin American Programs - Latinx Heritage Month 2024

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Rio López, Director of New Mexico State University Latin American Programs, formerly known as the Chicano programs. Latinx Heritage Month used to be observed as Hispanic Heritage Month. NMSU Latin American Programs presents “Latinx Heritage Month 2024” with events September 17th through October 16th. https://newsroom.nmsu.edu/news/nmsu-to-host-2024-latinx-heritage-month-events-in-september--october/