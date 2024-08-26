© 2024 KRWG
Tribute to Juan Gabriel - The Plaza Theatre - August 30th

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:39 AM MDT
Barbara Padilla
Baarbara Padilla and guests "Tribute to Juan Gabriel August 30th - The Plaza Theatre - in El Paso, Texas"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award Winning Opera Singer, Barbara Padilla, and America’s Got Talent – First Runner Up. In honor of the 8th Anniversary of the passing of "El Divo de Juarez," Juan Gabriel, on August 28th, 2016, there will be a special Tribute Concert on Friday, August 30th, at 7:30 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre in El Paso, Texas 125 West Mills Avenue, with special guests: Jorge Martinez-Rios - Conductor and Latin Grammy Award Winner; Fernando Allende - Mariachi performer; Josh Lucero - local artist.
Tickets @ Ticketmaster; www.barbarapadilla.com and Facebook.

Barbara Padilla performing with Juan Gabriel
Barbara Padilla Facebook
Barbara Padilla performing with Juan Gabriel
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
