Tribute to Juan Gabriel - The Plaza Theatre - August 30th

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award Winning Opera Singer, Barbara Padilla, and America’s Got Talent – First Runner Up. In honor of the 8th Anniversary of the passing of "El Divo de Juarez," Juan Gabriel, on August 28th, 2016, there will be a special Tribute Concert on Friday, August 30th, at 7:30 p.m. at The Plaza Theatre in El Paso, Texas 125 West Mills Avenue, with special guests: Jorge Martinez-Rios - Conductor and Latin Grammy Award Winner; Fernando Allende - Mariachi performer; Josh Lucero - local artist.

Tickets @ Ticketmaster; www.barbarapadilla.com and Facebook.

Barbara Padilla Facebook Barbara Padilla performing with Juan Gabriel