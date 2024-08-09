"Paws, Claws & Hooves" A Fundraiser for Animal Companions of Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Founder and Chair of Animal Companions of Las Cruces with updates on emergency pet-care services in our community and their 3rd Annual Fundraiser – “Paws, Claws, & Hooves” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13th at New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, NM 88011. The evening will include dinner, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Register by September 1st at www.cfsnm.fcsuite.com or www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org. All funds go directly to their mission, “Working toward 24/7 veterinary care in Las Cruces, NM.” Animal Companions of Las Cruces and VetTriage work together to provide you clarity as to whether immediate in-person veterinary assessment is advised. www.vettriage.com. Duncan also talks about grieving the loss of a pet and seeking therapy; and also about rescue and animal welfare, and SNAP-Spay and Neuter Action Program in Las Cruces - www.snapnewmexico.org.

Emily Guerra, KRWG Public Media Dr. Dawn Duncan at KRWG studios