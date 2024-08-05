NM 28 Avenida de Mesilla Sidewalk & Side Road Improvements thru August 16th

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Department of Transportation District-1 Public Information Officer, Ami Evans, about road and vehicle safety. The Town of Mesilla NM Hwy 28-Avenida de Mesilla started Phase I of ADA improvements project with sidewalk and side road closures. Working hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, with completion schedule on Friday August 16th. www.nmroads.com NMDOT Traffic Safety Division and Safer New Mexico Now host an in-person Car Seat Fitting Inspection the first Thursday of the month at Sisbarro Buick-GMC, 425 West Boutz Road in Las Cruces. Register at www.safenmnow.org.

Emily Guerra / Emily Guerra Town of Mesilla Hwy 28 ADA Improvements