FYI+ Family Resource Center Grant Supports Families and Community

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:32 AM MDT
Jeanne Resendez, Director of Business Development & Communications
Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+)
575.202.7495 cell
/
FYI+
Jennica Bustamante - (FYI+) Families & Youth Innovations Plus Program Director for Non-Clinical Programming

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+) Program Director for Non-Clinical Programming, Jennica Bustamante, about a recent grant to FYI+’s Juntos Family Success Centers Project. (CYFD) New Mexico children, Youth & Families Department awarded the center a grant of nearly $1.2 million earlier this year. The Success Center is already helping families in Doña Ana County through the “La Vida Project located at 118 S. Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces.
More information call (575)522-4004 or visit www.fyinm.org.
FYI+ is located at 1320 S. Solano Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
