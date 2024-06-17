FYI+ Family Resource Center Grant Supports Families and Community

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+) Program Director for Non-Clinical Programming, Jennica Bustamante, about a recent grant to FYI+’s Juntos Family Success Centers Project. (CYFD) New Mexico children, Youth & Families Department awarded the center a grant of nearly $1.2 million earlier this year. The Success Center is already helping families in Doña Ana County through the “La Vida Project located at 118 S. Main Street in Downtown Las Cruces.

More information call (575)522-4004 or visit www.fyinm.org.

FYI+ is located at 1320 S. Solano Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001