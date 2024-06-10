The Arts Hub of Southern New Mexico - DAAC Summer Art

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with (DAAC) Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director, Araceli Solis, about their summer arts programs, a new collaboration with the film industry, and new staff. The Missoula Children’s Theatre will hold auditions and rehearsals June 10th – 15th at Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr. #5154, La Cruces, NM 88007. An independent film produced by Tiburon Films will be filmed at DAAC on June 20th through a collaboration with DAAC. DAAC has a new Gallery Manager, Natalia Martinez, from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Visit www.daarts.org For more information on events contact DAAC Administrator, Nikayla Rios, at admin@daarts.org; and for gallery, exhibitions or art purchasing contact Natalia Martinez at gallery@daarts.org.