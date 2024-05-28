TRIO Upward Bound GISD/LCPS - Your Journey to College

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University TRIO Upward Bound Program Director, Luz Gurrola, about the program for first-generation and low-income high school students attending six target schools in the Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) and Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) – Chaparral, Gadsden, Santa Teresa, Las Cruces, Mayfield, and Organ Mountain High Schools. NMSU was awarded a federal five-year grant through 2027. www.trioub.nmsu.edu. (575)646-5732

The TRIO Upward Bound Program is nationwide, part of the U.S. Department of Education. https://www2.ed.gov/programs/trioupbound/index.html

Emily Guerra, KRWG Public Media Luz Gurrola, NMSU TRIO Upward Bound Program Director, at KRWG studios