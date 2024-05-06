New Mexico's Only Ukelele Festival - Las Cruces UkeFest 2024 at NMSU May 17-19

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces Ukes Board Members, “Kahuna Grande” Cheryl Fallstead, and “Chief Musical Officer” Bob Hull, about the Las Cruces UkeFest 2024 – “A Spectrum of Ukeles” at New Mexico State University. They start on Friday, May 17th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Las Cruces UkeFest Concert at NMSU’s Atkinson Recital Hall, 1075 N. Horseshoe St., Las Cruces, NM 88003. The workshops will be held Saturday, May 18th and Sunday May 19th at NMSU’s Corbett Center Student Union, International Mall. Featured performers are Neal Chin, Steven Espaniola, Casey MacGill, and Danielle Ate the Sandwich. This is a family-friendly event with children 10 and younger admitted FREE. www.lascrucesukefest.com