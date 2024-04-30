La Frontera Opera's Production of "La Bohème" May 3 & 5 at NMSU

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Borderland Arts Foundation Artistic Director, Maestro Jorge Martinez-Rios, about La Frontera Opera. He will be conducting the Borderland Arts Opera Orchestra the concert version of “Puccini’s tragic opera, “La Bohème,” 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 3rd and 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5th at NMSU’s Atkinson Recital Hall, 1075 N. Horseshoe St., Las Cruces, NM. The orchestra will be joined by a nationally recognized cast of up-and-coming opera singers who have performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the United States including the Santa Fe Opera and the Utah Opera. Martinez-Rios encourages students and their families to participate at the FREE “Student Night at the Opera” on Thursday, May 2nd at 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Recital Hall, with a limit of 3 tickets per household. He says Southern New Mexico, El Paso, and Ciudad Juárez will now have accessibility to a comprehensive arts experience with La Frontera Opera/Ballet, a division of Borderland Arts Foundation, along with La Frontera Philharmonic, La Frontera Chamber Players, and the Borderland Arts Institute. More information at www.borderlandartsfoundation.org.

