1,888 Minutes of Giving to Continue NMSU's Legacy

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published April 7, 2024 at 3:13 PM MDT
NMSU Foundation

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, Jason Arvizu. He is also in charge of the NMSU Foundation’s newest donor campaign: “Founders Day|1888 Minutes of Giving.” Their goal is to raise $188,888 for support of the students and NMSU programs on April 23rd at 10 a.m. to April 24th at 5:28 p.m., lasting 1,888 minutes. Arvizu says donors can make a gift in various of any size to help carry NMSU’s legacy forward: mail your contribution to: NMSU Foundation, Inc.; Attention: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003-3590; or call (575)646-1613; or online at www.nmsu.foundation.org.

photo by Emily Guerra
Jason Arvizu, NMSU Assistant Vice President of alumni Relations and Annual Giving, at KRWG studios.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
