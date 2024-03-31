Mariachi Flor de Toloache Concerts in New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Latin-Grammy Award-winning all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache, co-founder, Shae Fiol. The group was founded in 2008 by Mireya I. Ramos and Shae Fiol. They will kick-off their U.S. Tour in New Mexico with performances in Albuquerque, April 1st at the National Hispanic Cultural Center – Journal Theatre; Santa Fe, April 2nd at the New Mexico Museum of Art – St. Francis Auditorium; and Las Cruces, April 3rd at the Rio Grande Theatre at 7:30p.m. Presented by AMP Concerts and “sponsored by the National Hispanic Cultural Center as part of their Cultural Ambassador program, helping to bring Hispanic art and culture around the state of New Mexico.” Flor de Toloache translates as datura-trumpet flower, their recent album, “Motherflower,” was nominated for a Grammy award. www.ampconcerts.org

Jun Tsuboike/NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Mariachi Flor De Toloache