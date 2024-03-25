© 2024 KRWG
Paintings on Colorful Oilcloth at the Branigan Cultural Center

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:12 AM MDT
Roberto Salas at KRWG studios.
Photo by Angelina Malone, Digital Media Specialist, KRWG Public Media
Roberto Salas at KRWG studios.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso Borderland Chicano Artist, Roberto Salas, about his recent exhibition, “Somos Hijo de Motecuhzoma Xocoyotzin; Los Mantles de mi Abuela” “We Are Children of Motechuzoma Xocoyotzin; My Grandmother’s Tablecloths.” He was inspired by his grandmother’s flowery oilcloth tablecloths to use as his canvas. The exhibit is at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 from April 5 – June 22. Free admission, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on April 5th. www.lascruces.gov/Museums; and www.robertosalas.com; Facebook and Instagram at #robertosalasartist.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
