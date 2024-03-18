DAAC's 13th Annual Las Cruces Arts Fair

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) Executive Director, Araceli Solis, on their accomplishments in the last year and about the Las Cruces Arts Fair March 23rd & 24th at the Las Cruces Convention Center. She is also honored to partner with The National Hispanic Cultural Center and their Cultural Ambassador program. DAAC has also partnered with Artist INC Express for their art workshops April 6-7 at DAAC, 230 S. Water St., Las Cruces. For more information – www.daarts.org.