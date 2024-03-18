© 2024 KRWG
DAAC's 13th Annual Las Cruces Arts Fair

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:28 AM MDT
Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC)
DAAC Las Cruces Arts Fair March 23-24

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) Executive Director, Araceli Solis, on their accomplishments in the last year and about the Las Cruces Arts Fair March 23rd & 24th at the Las Cruces Convention Center. She is also honored to partner with The National Hispanic Cultural Center and their Cultural Ambassador program. DAAC has also partnered with Artist INC Express for their art workshops April 6-7 at DAAC, 230 S. Water St., Las Cruces. For more information – www.daarts.org.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
