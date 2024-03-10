© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ten O'Clock Artists' Workshop Week in Las Cruces - March 18-24

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 10, 2024 at 2:32 PM MDT
Gabriele Teich photo by Angelina Malone, KRWG Digital Media Specialist
Gabriele Teich at KRWG studios.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Ten O’Clock Artists member and artist, Gabriele Teich, about the group’s first “Ten O’Clock Artists’ Workshop Week” at various homes and studios in Las Cruces March 18-24. There are nearly 12 workshops and instructors being offered in a variety of art: bookbinding, encaustic painting, fabric rusting, basketry, printmaking, mosaics, gourd art, jewelry wire wrapping, dance and painting, fused glass, paper marigolds, blown ink painting, and art inspiration. www.agavearts.com to register and information; also www.gabrieleteich.com to view Gabriele Teich’s Free Little Art Gallery at her home in Las Cruces.

Free Little Art Gallery by Gabriele Teich
Gabriele Teich
Free Little Art Gallery by Gabriele Teich
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra