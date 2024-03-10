Ten O'Clock Artists' Workshop Week in Las Cruces - March 18-24

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Ten O’Clock Artists member and artist, Gabriele Teich, about the group’s first “Ten O’Clock Artists’ Workshop Week” at various homes and studios in Las Cruces March 18-24. There are nearly 12 workshops and instructors being offered in a variety of art: bookbinding, encaustic painting, fabric rusting, basketry, printmaking, mosaics, gourd art, jewelry wire wrapping, dance and painting, fused glass, paper marigolds, blown ink painting, and art inspiration. www.agavearts.com to register and information; also www.gabrieleteich.com to view Gabriele Teich’s Free Little Art Gallery at her home in Las Cruces.

Gabriele Teich Free Little Art Gallery by Gabriele Teich