Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author, speaker, investor, and artist, Genevieve Chavez Mitchell about her recently published second book – “Sacred Money: The Power of Heart-Centered Finance,” and her views on spiritual beliefs as part of her daily finances by “bringing heart into our money decisions.” Mitchell’s background includes business and non-profit consulting, natural care, and portfolio management. Her first book, “Prayers to the Goddess: A Moon Cycle Devotion,” was co-authored with Anne Key. www.genevievecmitchell.com

Photo by Angie Chavez Genevieve Chavez Mitchell