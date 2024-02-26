© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
"Bringing Heart into our Money Decisions"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM MST
Grace Point Publishing
/
Genevieve Chavez Mitchell
"Sacred Money: The Power of Heart-Centered Finance" by Genevieve Chavez Mitchell

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with author, speaker, investor, and artist, Genevieve Chavez Mitchell about her recently published second book – “Sacred Money: The Power of Heart-Centered Finance,” and her views on spiritual beliefs as part of her daily finances by “bringing heart into our money decisions.” Mitchell’s background includes business and non-profit consulting, natural care, and portfolio management. Her first book, “Prayers to the Goddess: A Moon Cycle Devotion,” was co-authored with Anne Key. www.genevievecmitchell.com

Genevieve Chavez Mitchell
Photo by Angie Chavez
Genevieve Chavez Mitchell
Prayers to the Goddess - by Genevieve Chavez Mitchell and Anne Key
Prayers to the Goddess - by Genevieve Chavez Mitchell and Anne Key
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
