"Stage and Screen: 150 Years of Entertainment in the Mesilla Valley"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
photo by Emily Guerra
/
Exhibit at the Branigan Cultural Center
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Public History Program Director and Assistant History Professor, Dr. Jerry D. Wallace, about the “untold stories of Las Cruces’ film culture” through a local film and theater history exhibit, “Stage and Screen: 150 years of Entertainment in the Mesilla Valley,” by NMSU graduate students, Hamed Aziziangilan and Tracie Amend, who participated at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM. The program helps create internships and pathways for students to get professional experience for a job out of college. Visitors can see everything from movie posters, to clothing, to theater chairs and hundreds of photos. The exhibit runs through April 20th exploring Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley theaters, drive-ins, cinemas, and stages. They also showcase local influential people in the industry like former chairman of NMSU’s Drama Department and professor, Hershel Zohn (1906-2001); local filmmaker and NMSU professor, Orville “Buddy” Wanzer (1930-2019; and Oscar-nominated ant Tony Award-winning playwright and Film director, Mark Medoff (1940-2019).
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
