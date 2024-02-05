Senator Mary Jane Garcia Tribute - 1936-2024

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Christina Chavez-Kelley, one of the nieces of the late Senator Mary Jane Garcia for District 36 in Southern New Mexico, with a tribute to her life and community. Senator Garcia served for twenty-four years, from 1988 to 2012. She was born in Doña Ana, New Mexico on December 24, 1936, and passed away on January 5, 2024. Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee – www.donaanavillagehpc.org.

Christina Chavez-Kelley Mary Jane Garcia and Christina Chavez-Kelley