Senator Mary Jane Garcia Tribute - 1936-2024

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 5, 2024 at 4:21 PM MST
Christina Chavez-Kelley with a tribute to her late Aunt, Senator Mary Jane Garcia, District 36 in Southern New Mexico - 24 years, 1988-2012.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Christina Chavez-Kelley, one of the nieces of the late Senator Mary Jane Garcia for District 36 in Southern New Mexico, with a tribute to her life and community. Senator Garcia served for twenty-four years, from 1988 to 2012. She was born in Doña Ana, New Mexico on December 24, 1936, and passed away on January 5, 2024. Doña Ana Village Historic Preservation Committee – www.donaanavillagehpc.org.

Mary Jane Garcia and Christina Chavez-Kelley
Christina Chavez-Kelley
Mary Jane Garcia and Christina Chavez-Kelley
Christina Chavez-Kelley
8 Garcia Siblings - (back row - Elodia M. Garcia, Mary Jane Garcia, Jerry M. Garcia, Yolanda M. Gonzales) (front row - Reymundo M. Garcia, Angelina M. Lucero, Emma G. Chavez, Leroy M. Garcia) (not shown died in infancy - Macario Garcia and Roy Garcia)
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
