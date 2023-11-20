"Journey Down the Gila" in Memory of Three Silver City Teens

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with local writer, Philip Connors, about the tragedy of three Silver City teenagers who died in 2014 in a plane crash in service to the Gila wilderness and river they loved. The film “Journey Down the Gila,” directed & produced by Albuquerque filmmaker David Garcia, will be shown for two days only at the Fountain Theatre, 2469 Calle de Guadalupe, Mesilla, NM on December 2nd, and 3rd. Connors, who had 21 years of experience as a fire lookout overlooking the Gila wilderness, also documented the story of the students in his book “A Song for the River,” will be at the screening on December 3rd to sign his book and answer any questions. The mothers of the 3 students journeyed down the Gila River, and also went to Washington D.C. to advocate for federal legislation to protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic, and created a non-profit, "Heart of the Gila," at www.heartofthegila.org.

