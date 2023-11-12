A Free Screening of the film "Undeterred" - November 15 at NMSU's CMI Theater

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Arizona Filmmaker, Eva Lewis, about her documentary, “Undeterred,” a film that looks at how law enforcement on the U.S./Mexico border affects border communities, especially her town Arivaca, Arizona which is 60 miles north of Tucson, Arizona. New Mexico State University will be hosting a FREE screening to the public on Wednesday, November 15th at 6 p.m. at the CMI theater in Milton Hall, room 171 on the NMSU campus. Parking is available on campus after 5 p.m. in the lot between Milton Hall and Corbett Center. Lewis will be available to answer questions about the film after the screening. Film trailer at https://www.newday.com/films/undeterred.

"UNDETERRED" - a documentary by Eva Lewis.