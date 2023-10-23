Dolores Huerta - Si, Se Puede! - Yes, We Can!

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra has a conversation with legendary civil rights activist and organizer, Dolores Huerta, President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Co-Founder of the United Farmworkers Union (UFW) with Cesar Chavez. She was accompanied by her son, Emilio Huerta.

Emily Guerra Dolores Huerta and son, Emilio Huerta at KRWG studios.

One of her visits in Southern New Mexico was with La Academia Dolores Huerta (LADH) Dual Language Charter Middle School visiting with students and the community in Las Cruces.

Emily Guerra Dolores Huerta presents students with United Farm Workers flag.

In 1972 she coined the slogan “Sí, Se Puede” usually translated in English “Yes, it can be done.” For more information visit www.doloreshuerta.org.