A Partnership in Las Cruces Feeds the Hungry for 31 Years

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with The Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces artist and volunteer, Vickie Morrow, and El Caldito Soup Kitchen volunteer, Terry Frank, about the 31st Empty Bowls Fundraiser, Friday, October 13th from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 W. Griggs Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. There will be over 40 local restaurants participating and hundreds of hand-made bowls to select and a Quilt Silent Auction. There will also be an online auction starting October 10th - October 19th, through Mesilla Valley Estate Sales -www.nmestateauctions.com. Something new this year is a “Wine and Dine Mystery Bag” with wines donated by local wineries. More information at www.pottersguildlc.org and www.elcaldito-lc.org.