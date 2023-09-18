Alma d'Arte Charter High School and Bellas Arte y Cultura - a Unique Partnership

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Dr. Adam Amador, Chief Academic Officer of Alma d’Arte Charter High School, and with Erlinda Portillo, President of Bellas Artes y Cultura Inc. (BAyC), about their unique partnership and the “4th Annual Bellas Artes Multicultural Artisan Market, Saturday, October 14th & Sunday, October 15th.” The “Market” will be held indoors at Alma d’Arte Performing Arts Auditorium, 402 W. Court Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005. There will be an “Artist Meet and Greet” reception and silent auction after the artists have set up on Friday, October 13th, the public is invited free of charge. Information: Alma d’Arte Charter High School – (575)541-0145, www.almadarte.org; Bellas Artes y Cultura – (575)496-3440, www.bayclc.org; and on Facebook.